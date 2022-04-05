Voyager 2021 media awards
Whanganui Chronicle

Russell Bell: No spark or drive for electric cars

3 minutes to read
The clean car discount for electric vehicles came in on April 1. Photo / NZME

Russell Bell
Russell Bell

April Fool's day has come and gone, and with it, I kept watch for any humorous faux articles in national and local media - in times like these we all need a laugh.

