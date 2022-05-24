Taylor Hamilton (left) and Boss Bagels owner Emma Faith at the Kāpiti store. Photo / Supplied

A new takeaway bagel store is set to open in the Whanganui CBD with four jobs created for locals.

Boss Bagels plans to open in Maria Place in June.

Taylor Hamilton is the general manager of Boss Bagels which opened its first store in Kāpiti in 2019.

She said a lot of people had been interested in jobs.

"It's looking like some amazing people in Whanganui want to work," she said.

"We're hoping everyone can bring something different to the table and some experience of the region with them," Hamilton said.

"It's important to us that we can employ locals and give them employment opportunities as well as harness their knowledge of the region."

Every bagel at Boss Bagels will be made to order. Photo / Supplied

"We're really stoked to be coming. We love hospitality and just giving people a good experience."

Boss Bagels owner Emma Faith lives in Kāpiti but spends a lot of time in Whanganui and noticed a gap in the Whanganui market.

"One of my favourites on the menu is a kimchi grilled bagel with dairy-free cheese. It's just amazing," Hamilton said.