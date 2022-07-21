Dr Zoë Tipa and her mokopuna Kai. Photo / Supplied

It's as important as ever that tamariki also have their routine childhood immunisations on time.

Those are the words of Plunket Whanganui/ Manawatū chief nurse Dr Zoë Tipa.

"With the borders opening up, we're at increased risk from preventable diseases like measles, which can be deadly for all of us, but especially our young ones," Dr Tipa said.

Gonville Health clinical services manager Misty Hemingway said the newly funded flu vaccination for 3- to 11-year-olds has had a slow uptake.

She said this was because of the big push to get Covid-19 vaccinations, and the high amounts of information from the media, so many people are tired of hearing about it - also called "vaccine fatigue".

"Child immunisation rates have been down since the start of the pandemic basically, with lockdowns and people isolating, and then the vaccine fatigue," Hemingway said.

"It does worry us, and we are trying to do everything we can to encourage people to keep their children up to date with their vaccines."

Tipa said it was understandable that whānau had concerns about what was best for their tamariki.

"Our nurses, kaiāwhina, health workers and PlunketLine team are always happy to answer questions about vaccinations, and they always have the most up-to-date information to share," she said.

"We want to make sure whānau can make a confident and informed decision."

Dr Tipa said vaccination was the best protection against the flu, and many other preventable diseases such as measles and whooping cough.

"It's completely understandable that people have fallen behind with their vaccination schedule for tamariki given how busy and challenging life can be. The good thing is, it's never too late to catch up."