The Aramoho Mags & Lotto store has sold a winning second division ticket this week. Photo / NZME

A Lotto player in Whanganui has scooped a second division prize from Wednesday's draw.

The player, who bought their ticket at the Aramoho Mags & Lotto shop, wins $20,779.

Ten other players around the country also won second division with tickets bought in Auckland, Napier, Christchurch, Canterbury and Roxburgh.

Two online Lotto players in Northland and Hastings won first division and take home $500,000 each.

A Strike player from Timaru won $300,000 with strike four.

Powerball was not struck in the Wednesday draw and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $14 million.