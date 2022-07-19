While the box office was closed, the Opera House was open for online and phone bookings last week. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui District Council services are continuing to operate normally, even as community transmission of Covid-19 is on the increase.

A council spokesman said despite some recent closures and reduced hours at some facilities, services were open and operating as usual.

"Whanganui District Council advises that although the Whanganui Opera House box office was closed for one day last week, and again on Monday, this was not solely due to staff illness," he said.

The spokesman said while the box office was closed, the Opera House was open for online and phone bookings.

"The council is not experiencing any higher than anticipated staff shortages, or closures of services and facilities, due to the winter flu season, or Covid-19," he said.

Mask-wearing at Whanganui District Council facilities is a requirement under the current Covid-19 framework. Photo / Bevan Conley Photo / Bevan Conley

"We have sound business continuity measures in place to keep our critical services running at all times and continue to encourage everyone in the community to take all precautions necessary to stay safe and well this winter."

While Whanganui and the rest of the country remain at the orange traffic light protection framework level and community transmission of Covid-19 is occurring, mask-wearing is required at the council's venues.

Health and safety measures for all council sites, services, and facilities are available on the Covid-19 section on the Whanganui District Council website, or call 06 349 0001 to find out more.