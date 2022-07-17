Petrina Clark of Awhi Mai Creations with a selection of te reo Maori greeting cards. Photo / Supplied

Richie Graham captured hearts and minds when he shared his story of launching a new business in Whanganui last year.

Graham, supported by his wife Casey and other members of his whānau told the Chronicle how his pathway to founding Graham Civil Contractors started with a job as a "stop-go guy" and led to project managing for Higgins.

A year later, the business had grown to the point where the "small whānau business adventure" is ready to branch out into the Waikato, and economic development agency Whanganui & Partners awarded Graham Civil Contractors Business Boost funding to support the expansion.

Business Boost recipients each receive $2500 in-service support and $1250 worth of mentoring or business coaching.

The fund is distributed quarterly and successful applicants are selected by a panel of representatives from the Chamber of Commerce, the Bartley Group, Te Manu Atatū, and Whanganui & Partners.

Graham Civil Contractors founder Richie Graham. Photo / Supplied

The other successful applicant in the latest round is founded by Petrina Clark.

Awhi Mai Creations produces greeting cards in te reo Māori for people to show appreciation, support, celebrate or console each other.

Clark said the catalogue of 80 card designs is about championing te reo Māori and celebrating Māori designers and orators.

"All of our beautiful cards are translated to encourage everyone to mihi in te reo Māori," Clark said.

The Business Boost funding would enable Awhi Mai Creations to create a fully branded greeting card display stand that is appealing to the customer and perfect for the retail market.

"We believe you just can't beat working kānohi ki te kānohi (face to face) and we see this approach as being integral to the operations and success of our business," she said.

Clark encouraged anyone in Whanganui with business aspirations to find a gap and research their idea.

"Networking has worked for me, so join a group like Te Manu Atatū or the Chamber of Commerce. Finally, lock down the elevator speech and get out there."

Graham also stresses the importance of networking and encourages potential business owners to practice self-belief.

"Don't be shy to put yourself out there, be proud of who you are, and where you come from. Most importantly, shut out the noise and believe - believe in yourself, believe that you're good enough, and believe that you can do it."

Both recipients believe Whanganui is a great place to base their businesses because of their connections to the community and other businesses and Graham said it helps to maintain a high standard of service.

"Because at the end of the day it is our whānau, our friends, and our community who use these roads," he said.

Whanganui & Partners business growth adviser Simon Putan said there had been a lot of solid applications in the latest funding round.

"The great thing about these recipients is that they have very clear, realistic, and achievable plans. We know that the funding will make a difference to their businesses and will help them achieve their goals.

"There are a number of ways that we can support new business ideas and we have one of our business start-up information sessions coming up on July 21, which is great for advice and direction for people looking to start or grow a business."

Putan said applications were open for the next Business Boost funding round were open and would close on August 30.