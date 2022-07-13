Company founder Jayden Klinac says Rangitīkei is an ideal location to develop sustainable plastics manufacturing. Photo / Supplied

Company founder Jayden Klinac says Rangitīkei is an ideal location to develop sustainable plastics manufacturing. Photo / Supplied

A sustainable plastic manufacturing company is to have a new base in Rangitīkei, supported by a $2 million investment from the Government.

Economic and Regional Development Minister Stuart Nash announced that Plentyful, a company that creates sustainable plastic products, will receive up to $2m to begin developing a high-class manufacturing facility in Marton.

The money is from the Government's Regional Strategic Partnership Fund (RSPF) and is allocated as a loan and/or equity depending on ongoing negotiations.

Plentyful managing director Jayden Klinac was the winner of the Climate Impact Award in 2020.

At just 32, he has founded or co-founded five sustainability enterprises including Honest Coffee Co which sold the world's first 100 per cent biodegradable coffee capsule.

He founded Plentyful Limited with co-director Kim Von Lanthen in 2020 and the Rangitīkei arm in 2021.

"Marton is an ideal location because of the availability of stock waste in the region and also because of the central location," Klinac said.

"It is a really good distribution point for the North and South Islands."

Plentyful manufactures plastics that are ocean degradable, compostable and food safe.

Klinac described the manufacturing process as "basically converting natural waste into usable products that can be converted back to natural waste".

"Most of the plastic products we use are made from oil-based imported materials. The method we use replicates a natural bacterial process of converting organic waste into PHBV - a polymer that is safe for humans, animals, and the environment."

Ocean degradable, compostable and food-safe bottles made by another of Jayden Klinac's initiatives For the Better Good. Photo / Rebecca Zephyr Thomas

Plentyful has been working in partnership with GreenChem in Rangitīkei, leasing land near Hunterville to plant fast-growing hardwood trees that can be used as feed for the PHBV production process.

The RSPF funding will go towards the construction of the factory building, mixing and holding tanks, and the installation of specialised equipment.

"We will be employing people who live in the region and I imagine there will be plenty of local talent coming through Massey University in the next few years," Klinac said.

Rangitīkei mayor Andy Watson said the funding allocation was great news for the district.

"We've been working in partnership with Plentyful for some time and it is exciting to see this business growing in the district because it not only promotes opportunities but also sound management of our waste streams."

Watson said he had spent Wednesday morning with Nash, attending the opening of Ngā Wairiki - Ngāti Apa Developments Ltd's Harakeke Strawberry Farm at Kaitoke which received a Provincial Growth Fund grant in 2020.

"It is exciting to see all the growth in the region," Watson said.

Nash said Techlam, a Levin-based company that manufactures sustainable timber, had received $1.75m from the RSPF fund.

"The investment criteria we set up in the RSPF has innovation and sustainability at its heart. Both Techlam and Plentyful are paving the way for sustainability in the high-tech industry with their cutting-edge, environmentally-friendly manufacturing processes," he said.