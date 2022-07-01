Rangitīkei mayor Andy Watson said he had unfinished business he needed to take care of in a fourth term. Photo / Bevan Conley

Three-term Rangitīkei mayor Andy Watson will stand again this year but he expects, if he wins, it will be his final term.

Watson said he had unfinished business to take care of and that's why he wanted the job again.

"We've got a large number of companies and businesses that want to be here and we've been held up in the Environment Court.

"I've made some commitment to those companies [that] I'll help support them through the process."

A number of people had approached him and asked that he stand again, Watson said.

"I was hesitant for some time."

But the district was "on fire", especially in Bulls and Marton, where there had been significant growth in housing construction, he said.

"We've got housing growth going through the roof.

"[There is] absolutely a positive attitude about where we're heading and I'd like to see that continue."

Marton and Bulls were going through a growth period, mayor Andy Watson said. Photo / Bevan Conley

Meanwhile, after nine years on council and six as deputy mayor, Nigel Belsham said he will not run for council this year, preferring to focus on his growing business.

In light of Belsham choosing not to continue on council, Watson said there needed to be some thought about who the next mayor would be after his time.

"Part of my thinking is we need to absolutely go through a process of looking for my replacement."

He said it was essential whoever that was had a stint at being a councillor or another type of similar office.

Watson said there were enormous challenges with local government facing almost "any reform you want to mention".

Whether it was the Three Waters reforms, the Resource Management Act reform - there were some big changes happening in local government.

Belsham said his business BJW Motors was going through a significant growth period - taking on new staff and building a new workshop - and he needed to put his attention there.

Rangitīkei deputy mayor Nigel Belsham has chosen not to run for council this year. Photo / Bevan Conley

"My focus has to be on the business."

He did not rule out coming back to local government in the future.

"[It is] certainly in my thoughts.

"I've enjoyed my time in local government and the changes the district has gone through over that nine-year period has been fantastic. I would like some more involvement but later on."

Belsham, who is a Central Ward councillor, said the district had in the last three to five years become massively more attractive to live in.

"I can take some heart the direction council has moved in has had some influence on that and also the attraction of housing growth and new building in our district is something I've taken away from my time on council."

Another Central Ward councillor, Fi Dalgety, said she was keen to run for a second term.

"There's still lots of work to do.

"I just feel I've learned a lot in my first term and it would not be fair to ratepayers not to give back for another term if they want me to."

Another one-term Central councillor, Richard Lambert, said he would run again to build on what he had achieved so far.

"I'm enjoying representing the community and the work I'm doing and wish to continue."

He said he enjoyed his work as deputy chairman of assets and infrastructure and wanted to continue with that.

Councillor Dave Wilson said he would run again.

"I'll be out of the blocks quickly - as soon as nominations are open I'll be putting mine forward for re-election," he said.

It would be his third term if elected.

Councillor Cath Ash was not able to be reached for comment.

In the Northern Ward, councillor Gill Duncan is standing for a second term.

"I feel that Taihape really needs representation and I'm actually more effective than I was when I first started.

"I've done my apprenticeship and now I need to get in there and use these skills and finish off some jobs for Taihape and the Northern Ward."

The other Northern Ward councillors, Angus Gordon and Tracey Hiroa, could not be reached for comment.

In the Southern Ward, councillor Brian Carter said he would throw his hat back in the ring for a second term.

"There are projects that have been started I wish to see finished off."

Fellow Southern Councillor Waru Panapa, based in Rātana, said he would not be standing, saying that he struggled with the "nitty gritty" of being a councillor.

He said he planned to focus his attention on mending rifts between the Rātana Church and the movement, which he said had a significant role to play in social and spiritual healing around the country.

Panapa said the new Māori Wards - Tiikeitia ki Uta (Inland) and Tiikeitia ki Tai (Coastal) - provided a crucial opportunity for Māori to become more involved in local government.

Southern Ward councillor Coral Raukawa could not be reached for comment.

Council elections are on October 8 this year.