Jean Stevens at Bell Garden with her award-winning Irises. Photo / Supplied

Time has run out to raise funds to save a historic Whanganui garden, but there is still hope.

After winning a tender for $1.3 million in May, the Blooms on Bastia group had until June 29 to secure finances for a garden on Bastia Hill.

Although the group received pledges and donations sufficient to meet the $135,000 deposit, they had no guarantee of where the remaining $1.2 million would come from.

The group has applied to the vendors for an extension to raise the required funds, and is currently waiting to hear if the application has been successful, Blooms on Bastia member Terry Dowdeswell said.

The impetus behind saving the garden was growing and, if the extension was granted, he was confident they could get the money, Dowdeswell said.

"Hopefully, we will be allowed time to properly finance the Bastia project but if not we hope to ensure that such important sites are more easily saved in the future."

The group made a submission to the Whanganui District Council's draft Parks and Open Spaces Strategic Plan a month ago, and Dowdeswell will present to the council on July 7.

Blooms on Bastia hopes to save 115 Mount View Rd and turn it into a community space. Photo / Bevan Conley

The submission was for potential funding for future projects that faced the same fundraising time barriers Blooms on Bastia had faced.

"The idea is a heritage site or claimed heritage site could receive funding to secure the sale of the property that could be paid back at a later date before the property is lost to development," Dowdeswell said.

"The submission is not suggesting the council donates the money for such projects, but simply to loan it until funds are found and repayment is made."

The Bastia Hill garden at 115 Mt View Rd belonged to the late Jocelyn and Ian Bell, and prior to that Jocelyn's mother Jean Stevens, an internationally acclaimed plant breeder who received a visit from the Queen Mother in 1966.

Blooms on Bastia wants to save it for the community as a potential heritage garden site and educational environment.