Nicola Williams with former government minister Chris Finlayson. Photo / Supplied



Each week a member of the community tells us what their perfect weekend in the region would be. This week we caught up with Sarjeant Gallery Trust chairwoman Nicola Williams.

I've got lots and lots of things I like to do.

Often in the week I'm not so active and I like to be active on the weekend.

Often on a Friday night I like to go to gallery openings. Quite often there's a gallery opening at A Gallery or the Sarjeant Gallery.

Then I like to go to dinner afterwards with friends. Somewhere like Maria Lane.

On Saturday morning I like to go for coffee at Article and then take my little granddaughter to the markets. We have a coffee and a fluffy on the banks of the awa.

I like buying fresh produce at the market and I buy meat from the Chef's Choice and fresh vegetables. I like to get my coffee beans from Rosie and Harriet Austin at Havoc.

Usually, I like to visit Brown & Co or Orphic and New Zealand Glassworks on Saturday morning as well. They're often making glass and it's really great.

Saturday afternoon I like to do some gardening in my historic cottage in central Whanganui. I like to potter in the garden there.

On Sunday I like to go out to the beach, winter or summer, and maybe have lunch at Citadel. I love to go out to Bushy Park or Paloma Gardens too.

Sunday morning I also enjoy walking the bridges, including a walk up the steps to Durie Hill tower and down Durie Vale.

If I had guests from out of town I'd definitely take them to the new exhibition at the Whanganui Regional Museum. It's called He Awa Ora and it's about the history of the awa. I went to the opening last Thursday morning. It's absolutely excellent I suggest every person in the Whanganui region goes. I think the Whanganui Regional Museum does an awesome job.