Whanganui Chronicle

Eight luxury townhouses planned for Great North Rd in Whanganui

3 minutes to read
An artist's impression of the townhouses. Image / Supplied

Jacob McSweeny
By
Jacob McSweeny

Assistant news director

Plans are afoot to build eight new townhouses on Great North Rd in St John's Hill, and the developer says there's strong interest in the prospective properties.

The development is being led by Devon Homes

