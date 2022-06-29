There were eight different players around New Zealand who each got a second division prize of more than $20,000. Photo / Supplied

A Whanganui Lotto player scooped a prize of $21,677 in last night's draw.

The person, who bought their ticket via MyLotto, was one of eight second division winners.

One Lotto player in Whangārei won the first division prize and takes home $1million.

Other second division winners were in Auckland, Whakatane, New Plymouth, Hastings, Paraparaumu, Christchurch and Southland.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $6 million.

Strike has also rolled over and will be $300,000 on Saturday night.