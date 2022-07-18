Justine Smith on stage at Auckland's Aotea Centre in 2021. Photo / Jinki Cambronero

Justine Smith on stage at Auckland's Aotea Centre in 2021. Photo / Jinki Cambronero

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

Auckland's Justine Smith is the latest comedian on their way to Whanganui.

She is set to perform next month as part of production company Hello Comedy's August Showcase.

Hello Comedy was founded at the start of the year by Dave Wiggins and Elizabeth McMenamin-Pervan.

The pair have now moved operations across the road from the Whanganui Musicians Club to the War Memorial Centre's concert chamber, after their first two shows this year sold out.

Nick Rado (February) and Rhys Mathewson (June) have already come through the River City in 2022.

Smith won the Billy T Award in 2003 and the NZ Comedy Guild's Best Female Comedian in 2008, 2017 and 2017.

She is a regular panellist on TV3's 7 Days and currently stars in the new season of Taskmaster NZ.

McMenamin-Pervan said it hadn't been hard to entice well-known comedians to town so far.

"They love the regions and they love the audiences.

"It's a chance for them to bring their comedy to people who might not get to see it any other way.

"No one has turned us down thus far."

Jerome Chandrahasen, Esme Putt and Laura Bruce are making the trip up from Wellington to perform at the show.

Chandrahasen, a regular performer at the NZ International Comedy Festival and the NZ Fringe, will be MC.

Whanganui comedian Vik Batra is also booked for a slot.

Elizabeth McMenamin-Pervan (left) and Dave Wiggins founded Hello Comedy at the beginning of the year. Photo / Mike Tweed

Batra and McMenamin-Pervan claimed first-equal in the recent Raw Comedy Quest Whanganui regional heat, travelling to the Globe Theatre in Palmerston North for the central regional final last weekend.

They were pipped by another local comedian and Hello Comedy performer, Al Reid, who finished second overall.

Reid is now one step closer to competing in the national final later in the year.

McMenamin-Pervan said she was excited to be moving Hello Comedy into a theatre for the first time.

"It's a step up and a bit of a leap of faith. We are pretty much doubling the size of the venue for this one.

"Basically, we are just going to keep bringing comedians and hope people come to watch them."

Hello Comedy will host two more events at the War Memorial Centre before putting on a comedy gala at the Royal Opera House next June.

Hello Comedy's August Showcase will be held at on Friday, August 26. The show begins at 7.30pm.