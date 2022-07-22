Tyler (centre) with (from left) sister Emily, mum Larissa Wroe-Doyle, dad Scott Webby and sister Holly. Photo / Supplied

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

Tyler Webby and his family will soon be the owners of a new car, and it's thanks to the kindness of the Whanganui public.

Tyler, 4, has a genetic condition called neurofibromatosis, which causes tumours to form throughout his nervous system.

A tumour on his optic chiasm means weekly trips to hospital for chemotherapy sessions to keep it under control.

Without the treatment he could eventually go blind.

His mother Larissa Wroe-Doyle started a Givealittle page in April to raise money for a safe and reliable vehicle to transport Tyler to his sessions and other medical appointments.

Whanganui business owner Vicky Gilmour quickly jumped on board, organising a raffle.

A fundraiser by the Wicked Chicken restaurant helped things along.

A total of $8000 has been brought in and the new car is now a possibility.

Gilmore, who owns Barber Town on Victoria Ave, said she got involved after spotting a Facebook post from Tyler's aunt.

She had never met Tyler or his family before.

Tyler Webby will be undergoing weekly chemotherapy session until at least the end of the year. Photo / Supplied

"Having kids of my own, my heart just broke," Gilmore said.

"I kept on thinking about it and after a while I was like 'I know what I can do'."

She contacted nine fellow business owners to see if they would donate items for a raffle prize and the stage was set.

After selling 420 $5 tickets and getting donations, she eventually raised $3560.

"There was a goal in my head and then I had an ultimate goal, which was [raising] $1000," Gilmore said.

"To get three times that is just awesome."

Wroe-Doyle said Gilmore's efforts had been amazing.

Tyler continued to battle through his illness "like a champ".

He travels to Starship Hospital in Auckland every three months for routine MRIs (magnetic resonance imaging) and eye tests to see if there is any change in his tumours.

"Tyler is actually getting an MRI next week to see how things are going," Wroe-Doyle said.

"We are continuing on with his treatment until the end of the year, then he'll get a final MRI.

"From there, if the chemotherapy is helping, we'll keep on shrinking or stabilising his tumour. Otherwise, we need to see what else we can do to help it."

While Tyler didn't get a say in which car the family would buy, he had been given a private viewing of Granny's Christmas Grotto in Marton, Wroe-Doyle said.

"I just want to say a massive thank you from us all, for the donations, kind words and support we've had.

"Everybody out there has been absolutely mind-blowing."

The fundraising page can be found at www.givealittle.co.nz under the title 'Tyler's fight with a Brain Tumour'.

It closes at the end of July.