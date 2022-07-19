The Waimarie riverboat is extending the season this year with cruises beginning in September and some new entertainments on the itinerary. Photo / Supplied

Anyone who fancies sipping a cool gin on the riverbank this summer is in for a treat.

Whanganui's Waimarie paddle steamer will be on the water earlier this year, with an extended season starting in September.

And there are some new features on the cruise schedule, including a Country

and Western cruise featuring Whanganui's Gold Guitar Awards winner Sophie Toyne and the chance to sample some locally distilled gin.

Chairman for the Waimarie Operating Trust, Stuart Hylton, said the season should be a good one for visitors and locals.

"We are pleased to have the paddle steamer under way earlier this season and include local attractions like Mable the Tram and additional cruises which include the Ūpokongaro Stop Over," he said.

"The trust is keen to explore more diverse sailings including 'joined up' tourist attractions for visitors to experience what is uniquely Whanganui."

The Ūpokongaro Stop Over cruise will allow visitors to spend an hour in the village to visit St Mary's historic church, have lunch at Behind the Door on 4 cafe and sample the range of new tastes on offer at the soon-to-be established Papaiti Gin Distillery.

Owners Adrian Rumney and Nikki Oesterle are in the process of completing all the paperwork necessary to establish their new still at Ūpokongaro, where they will be producing gins flavoured with locally sourced botanicals including pears, kawakawa, lemon, lime, figs, quince and rosemary as well as the traditional juniper berries.

"The juniper berries are imported from Canada because there are no commercial growers here but everything else is grown here in Papaiti," said Oesterle.

"We distill five litres at a time and it takes a couple of hours.

"It's a much shorter process than making wine or whiskey and you get all those fresh flavours."

The couple were inspired when they bought the property with two established pear orchards last year and wondered what to do with all the produce.

They plan to make a special "Waimarie" gin and a label design is in the works, Oesterle said.

Waimarie manager Phil Pollero said the effects of Covid-19 had led to fewer bookings and a number of cancellations last summer.

"By starting earlier and working alongside other providers of local attractions, we anticipate a much busier season this year," he said.

"We had a 40 per cent downturn in passenger numbers last year."

The new season will begin on September 3 and the Ūpokongaro Stop Over cruises will be starting in January 2023, with sailings every Wednesday.

The Waimarie and Tramways Whanganui are also working together to offer visitors a ride on Mable, Whanganui's restored original tram, after their river cruises.

Passengers travelling on the 11am Waimarie cruises will now be able to add a tram ride to their bookings.