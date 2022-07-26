Freddie Müller returned to Whanganui in March. Photo / Supplied

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

A group for Whanganui filmmakers has been launched, with a first meet-up scheduled for next week.

Whanganui resident Freddie Müller is the man behind it.

He has been operating Inspire Films since 2015, and returned to Whanganui from Auckland with his family in March.

Müller said he stuck around in Auckland after completing a degree in screen arts majoring in camera production at Unitech in his early 20s.

"There have been a lot of passion projects on the side, but predominantly I was exercising my skills as a corporate video producer, camera operator, DOP [director of photography] and director.

"My whole family is in Whanganui, so we just decided to get out of the big rat race and come back to our roots."

His first job back home involved filming the New Zealand Amateur Boxing Championships in April.

It was there he met fellow filmmaker Michael Weatherall, and the idea for a group of like-minded creatives was born.

"It just came out of the revelation that here we are, two movie lovers that didn't know each other a week ago, and now we're talking about how we can support each other and our craft.

"That made me think there must be so many more people out there."

Weatherall put him in touch with Film Whanganui, which offered its support to the cause.

"This [group] is about seeing how much talent is out there in Whanganui and how we can collaborate, tell some awesome stories, and encourage each other," Müller said.

Helping up-and-coming filmmakers was also important.

Filmmaking could be a lonely journey, Müller said.

"In some circles I've been in, it's not always the most collaborative place.

"People aren't always open with ideas, but I've found that isn't the case here in Whanganui."

Müller said the group was aimed at those with some TV or film experience, as well as people who wanted to "dip their toes in the water".

"Maybe they want to meet some people or help out and be part of a production. They're asking 'Hey, is this for me'?

"It's about gleaning from people who have gone on those journeys before.

"I'm really hoping some great networks, partnerships and friendships can come out of it."

Technology these days made it a lot easier to get into the medium, Müller said.

"When I was 16, I begged my dad to go to the local Dick Smith to get a pretty expensive video camera that filmed on MiniDV.

"Now, every kid has a video camera in their back pocket."

The first Whanganui Filmmakers Meet Up takes place at Porridge Watson on Thursday, August 4, at 6.30pm.