American actor Michael Keaton would like to start using his real name, Michael Douglas. Photo / Getty Images
Famed actor Michael Keaton has revealed his real name isn’t actually Keaton.
The 73-year-old actor has declared in a new interview that he wants to start using his real name, Michael Douglas, for film credits and other work he puts his name to.
TheBeetlejuice Beetlejuice star hasn’t been allowed to go by his birth name due to it being the same as 79-year-old Oscar winner Michael Douglas, 79, and late daytime host Mike Douglas, a decision cast by the Screen Actors Guild.
However, he has come up with a way around it and plans to be credited as Michael Keaton Douglas.
He explained: “I said, ‘Hey, just as a warning, my credit is going to be Michael Keaton Douglas.’
“And it totally got away from me. And I forgot to give them enough time to put it in and create that. But that will happen.”
The Jack Frost star – who is credited as Michael Keaton for his latest movie, the Beetlejuice sequel - previously denied choosing Keaton because he had a crush on actress Diane Keaton, 78.
In an interview with the now-defunct sports and pop-culture blog Grantland, he said: “I feel bad! She’s probably badly bugged by that story! The truth is I’m trying to figure out how John Cougar Mellencamp did it, because I like my name, I’m proud of my name. Douglas, you know, it’s my Dad’s name.”