Francesca Eastwood was arrested for domestic violence last weekend.
The 31-year-old socialite - who is the daughter of Hollywood legend Clint Eastwood and his former partner Frances Fisher - is in a relationship with Alexander Wraith, and the pair were driving around Beverly Hills at night on Saturday, October 12 when they got into a “verbal argument” before she allegedly got physical, law enforcement explained to TMZ.
Sources told the outlet that Wraith, 45, “called the cops and police advised him to drive to the Safety Zone” and after police noticed that he had signs of “visible injuries”, she was arrested for felony domestic violence.
TMZ also reported that Wraith “refused medical aid” and online records have revealed that the former reality star posted US$50,000 ($82,500) bail and was released from custody.
Francesca and her famous family are yet to address the incident publicly.