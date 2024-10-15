Advertisement
Clint Eastwood’s daughter Francesca arrested on felony domestic violence charges

Bang Showbiz
2 mins to read
Francesca Eastwood, Clint Eastwood's daughter, was arrested on domestic violence charges over the weekend. Photo / Getty Images

Francesca Eastwood was arrested for domestic violence last weekend.

The 31-year-old socialite - who is the daughter of Hollywood legend Clint Eastwood and his former partner Frances Fisher - is in a relationship with Alexander Wraith, and the pair were driving around Beverly Hills at night on Saturday, October 12 when they got into a “verbal argument” before she allegedly got physical, law enforcement explained to TMZ.

Sources told the outlet that Wraith, 45, “called the cops and police advised him to drive to the Safety Zone” and after police noticed that he had signs of “visible injuries”, she was arrested for felony domestic violence.

TMZ also reported that Wraith “refused medical aid” and online records have revealed that the former reality star posted US$50,000 ($82,500) bail and was released from custody.

Francesca and her famous family are yet to address the incident publicly.

The news comes just months after Francesca - who has 6-year-old Titan with her partner - explained that her father was so “strict” with her growing up so there is a contrast between her own childhood and how she parents now.

Francesca Eastwood (left) with her partner Alexander Wraith (right) at the premiere party for Apple TV+ series Shantaram in Los Angeles in October 2022. Photo / Getty Images
She told Fox News Digital: “I mean, [he’s] just the sweetest.

“You know, my dad was very strict and my mum - both my parents were very strict with me when I was a kid.

“And it’s so lovely and sometimes bittersweet to just see how just doting and just classic grandpa and grandma to their grandson who can do no wrong.”

The Outlaws and Angels actress also explained that it is “fantastic” that her parents are so involved in the life of their grandchild and wants to “nurture” the relationship as much as she can.

She said: “But it’s lovely. And they have their own relationship that I’m obviously involved in. They’re fantastic, and they’re so present.

“It’s a connection unlike anything else. And it’s definitely like the most important part of my life right now is nurturing those relationships.”

