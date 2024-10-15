The news comes just months after Francesca - who has 6-year-old Titan with her partner - explained that her father was so “strict” with her growing up so there is a contrast between her own childhood and how she parents now.

Francesca Eastwood (left) with her partner Alexander Wraith (right) at the premiere party for Apple TV+ series Shantaram in Los Angeles in October 2022. Photo / Getty Images

She told Fox News Digital: “I mean, [he’s] just the sweetest.

“You know, my dad was very strict and my mum - both my parents were very strict with me when I was a kid.

“And it’s so lovely and sometimes bittersweet to just see how just doting and just classic grandpa and grandma to their grandson who can do no wrong.”

The Outlaws and Angels actress also explained that it is “fantastic” that her parents are so involved in the life of their grandchild and wants to “nurture” the relationship as much as she can.

She said: “But it’s lovely. And they have their own relationship that I’m obviously involved in. They’re fantastic, and they’re so present.

“It’s a connection unlike anything else. And it’s definitely like the most important part of my life right now is nurturing those relationships.”