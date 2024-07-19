Christina Sandera and director Clint Eastwood seen together in Los Angeles in 2016. Photo / Jason LaVeris

Christina Sandera has died at the age of 61.

The former hostess was best known for her long-term relationship with Hollywood legend Clint Eastwood, 94, and had been together with him for almost a decade when she passed away on Thursday, but a cause of death has not been announced.

Eastwood told The Hollywood Reporter: “Christina was a lovely, caring woman, and I will miss her very much.”

A spokesperson for the Gran Torino star, who was married to Maggie Johnson from 1953 until 1984, then to Dina Ruiz from 1996 until 2014 but has eight known children by six women, confirmed to the outlet that no further comment will be given at this stage.

Eastwood and Sandera are thought to have met when she was working at the Mission Ranch Hotel and Restaurant in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California, and started dating in 2014.