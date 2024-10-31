Security and emergency incidents a daily reality for AT, out-of-the-blue decision to move Auckland Speedway and bowel cancer breakthrough at University of Otago.

Dozens of children have lined up outside the Mowbray multi-million-dollar mansion for Halloween in hopes of scoring some Zuru toys.

Billionaire Kiwi couple Nick Mowbray and Jaimee Lupton have converted their $24 million mansion in east Auckland to the “Herne Bay Horror House”.

Last week, the Society Insider reported that the rich listers decked out their new property, purchased in October, with themed rooms and a makeshift graveyard to throw an early Halloween party for 300 of their closest friends.

Known for their lavish costume parties, the couple have now opened their lavish home to the public.

In an Instagram post shared a week ago, Zuru co-founder Nick said: “Herne Bay Horror House. Will be open to the public on Halloween with some @zuru.toys giveaways”.