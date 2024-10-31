Advertisement
Updated

Mowbray Herne Bay mansion: Dozens of children queue outside $24m home for Halloween

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Security and emergency incidents a daily reality for AT, out-of-the-blue decision to move Auckland Speedway and bowel cancer breakthrough at University of Otago.

Dozens of children have lined up outside the Mowbray multi-million-dollar mansion for Halloween in hopes of scoring some Zuru toys.

Billionaire Kiwi couple Nick Mowbray and Jaimee Lupton have converted their $24 million mansion in east Auckland to the “Herne Bay Horror House”.

Last week, the Society Insider reported that the rich listers decked out their new property, purchased in October, with themed rooms and a makeshift graveyard to throw an early Halloween party for 300 of their closest friends.

Known for their lavish costume parties, the couple have now opened their lavish home to the public.

In an Instagram post shared a week ago, Zuru co-founder Nick said: “Herne Bay Horror House. Will be open to the public on Halloween with some @zuru.toys giveaways”.

Children dressed in Halloween costumes queue outside the Zuru founder's Mowbray house in Herne Bay, Auckland for Trick or Treat Zuru toys and lollies. Photo / Sylvie Whinray
The event is open to all kids, and tonight parents and children alike have lined up in Halloween costumes to get a first glimpse of the display.

The children, some dressed as ghouls and goblins and others as superheroes, clutched their candy buckets in anticipation.

Feeling devilish was one girl at the Mowbray house in Herne Bay. Photo / Sylvie Whinray
A Herald photographer at the scene said at 5pm there were about 40 kids waiting outside the mansion with more arriving.

By 5.20pm the queue had grown to the end of the driveway.

Many children in their scary best queued outside the Zuru founder's Mowbray house in Herne Bay. Photo / Sylvie Whinray
Photos inside showed excited children exploring the interior of the house, which was bedecked with spider webs.

Children dressed in Halloween costumes queue at the Zuru founder's Mowbray house in Herne Bay, Auckland for Trick or Treat Zuru toys and lollies New Zealand Herald photograph by Sylvie Whinrary 31 October 2024
Where: 7 Marine Parade, Herne Bay

When: 5pm-8pm

