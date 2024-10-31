But the Mowbrays, known for their annual costume parties, are doing it again tonight. This time, their lavish home will be open to the public.

In an Instagram post shared a week ago, Zuru co-founder Nick said: “Herne Bay Horror House. Will be open to the public on Halloween with some @zuru.toys giveaways”. The event is open to all kids.

Where: 7 Marine Parade, Herne Bay

When: 5pm-8pm





Halloween Spooktacular, Point Chev

The Learning @ the Point Kindergarten and the Point Chevalier Community Centre are throwing an event that includes the Pt Chevalier Drama Club’s “Wax Museum”, spooky treats, face painting, photo-booth, eerie tunes, a sausage sizzle – and more.

The organisers have said online that prizes will be offered for the “most fiendishly fabulous costumes”.

Where: Pt Chev Pumpkin Hub, 18-20 Huia Rd

When: 4pm-6pm





The Spooky Sheds, Birkenhead

Posted by Genaya Good on Saturday 21 September 2024

The Shewan family are renowned for their Halloween bashes inside the Northcote Rugby Club – and they’re back for “one last scare”.

The event, run by the Shewans for more than 20 years, usually features impressive decorations that attract hundreds of people.

Organisers say that while the event is appropriate for all ages, children aged 12 and under must be supervised at all times in the sheds and clubrooms.

Where: Northcote Birkenhead Rugby Union And Sports Club, 102 Birkenhead Ave

When: 5pm-9pm

Cost: $2 (cash)





Ardmore St, Herne Bay

While nothing major appears to be publicly organised, this street is well-known for attracting plenty of trick-or-treaters every year. Locals on community Facebook groups recommend going earlier rather than later as it gets busy quickly.

Where: Along Ardmore St in Herne Bay

When: No set time but is said to get busy by 4.30pm.





K Rd trick-or-treat trail

Brave souls and little monsters can wander along Auckland’s most iconic street for a fun trick-or-treat trail. On its Facebook event page, the organisers said: “Several spooky locations will be offering treat boxes filled with candy or trick boxes packed with eerie surprises. Whether you’re a little monster or a daring phantom, get ready to brave the unexpected at every stop.

“The trail ends with the Mini Monsters Costume Awards hosted by Small at St Kevins Arcade, where the scariest and most creative costumes will take home ultimate prizes.”

The trail map is available on the organiser’s website.

Where: Participating venues along Karangahape Rd, including St Kevins Arcade

When: 4-7pm





Halloween at Mairangi Bay Scouts

The Mairangi Arts Garden and Mairangi Bay Scouts will transform their spaces for “Spooktacular fun” bound to entertain the young ones. The Family Friendly Halloween Garden Trail is set to have live actors, a scavenger hunt, storytime, face painting, treats and a bake sale, barbecue and games.

Where: Mairangi Arts Centre, 20 Hastings Rd, Mairangi Bay

When: 5-7pm

Cost: Donation





Mt Eden

The Village area has a few streets that get energised for trick or treating – some of them even had a food truck arranged in the past.

Where: Upper Landscape Rd, Shackleton Rd, Marsden Ave and Burnley Terrace have been known to participate in trick or treating in previous years.





Safety

To ensure everyone has a spooktacular Halloween, police are encouraging caregivers to ensure their little pirates, superheroes, witches, and fairies are well looked after while out trick-or-treating in the community.

Inspector Brett Callander says Halloween activities can be fun for children to dress up and go trick-or-treating for sweets with friends and family, but it is important to stay safe.

“Although it is a fun night out, we would like to remind parents and caregivers to ensure the safety of their children.

“It is also a good reminder that not everyone likes to participate in Halloween, is able to take part, or appreciates repeated knocks on the door.”

Police suggest if residents do not want to take part in Halloween, perhaps placing a sign on your front door or gate might negate young visitors looking for lollies.

Police recommendations:

• Parents or caregivers should supervise their young children at all times, and not let them go off with people they don’t know.

• Trick-or-treating in well-lit areas and only where the children know the residents.

• Always go with an adult, or if you are a teen – stick with your friends and look out for each other.

• If you see a sign that says “no trick-or-treat here” or similar, respect their wishes.

• Householders do not have to open the door or respond to knocks from Halloween visitors.

• Check your trusted community pages to see which homes will be participating in Halloween.

“As an alternative, parents, caregivers, and children could attend a local event within their community if there is one nearby.”