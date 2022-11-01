Heidi Klum is the Queen of Halloween for a reason.

Heidi Klum has kept her title of the Queen of Halloween.

Wriggling her way into her 21st annual star studded Halloween party, the supermodel was unrecognisable as she and her husband, Tom Kaulitz, dressed up as a fisherman and a worm.

Speaking to People magazine on the carpet Klum said: “I tried to think outside of the box and come up with other things and last year I was thinking, oh, a tree would be really cool, or like, a plant, and then I kind of went from plant to rainworm”.

Klum went on to say the costume – which took more than 10 hours to create – is a stand-out because “it’s so unusual and so big in size and it’s weird”.

Lani and Heidi Klum (left) before Heidi changed into a naked catsuit and posed with her husband, Tom Kaulitz. Photos / Getty Images

However, the model, who had to lie down for some of her carpet appearance, said as the costume is so elaborate, she struggles to move around.

“When I fall over I need someone to help me get back up. I’m kind of stuck in it, you know? It feels a little claustrophobic.” She said.

Klum later had a costume change where she revealed her eye-catching naked catsuit adorned with rhinestones but keeping in theme with the occasion, she opted to keep the make-up from her worm costume on.

Klum’s oldest daughter, Lani, 18, was also at the party with Klum revealing to People magazine it’s the first time her daughter had attended.

“She was so excited. She’s only ever heard about the stories and seen photos. It’s fun for her to be here tonight and it’s fun for me to have her here!”

Lani – who is following her mum’s steps and earning a name in the modelling world - went as Catwoman.

The former supermodel also has children, Henry, 16, Johan, 15, and Lou, 13, whom she co-parents with her ex-husband, Seal.