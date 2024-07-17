Advertisement
Halle Berry drops out of Kim Kardashian’s upcoming legal drama All’s Fair

Bang Showbiz
2 mins to read
Berry will no longer be attached to the show in any capacity. Photo / Getty Images

Halle Berry has reportedly left Kim Kardashian’s upcoming legal drama.

A week ago, the 57-year-old star was reported to be part of the cast for All’s Fair - created by American Horror Story boss Ryan Murphy - alongside Glenn Close and reality star turned actress Kardashian.

Now, Variety has reported she has “bowed out of the show due to a scheduling conflict”.

She had also been attached to executive produce, but will no longer be attached to the show in any capacity.

The series is set to focus on an all-female law firm in Los Angeles, while specific details regarding Berry’s planned character had been kept under wraps.

Murphy will write, direct and executive produce the project, which is the first of his series announced under his new Disney deal after his Netflix agreement came to an end.

Kardashian and Close are both executive producers, along with Kris Jenner, Alexis Martin Woodall, Scott Robertson and Eric Kovtun.

Kardashian made her acting debut as publicist Siobhan Corbyn in American Horror Story: Delicate, and the spooky anthology show’s creator was delighted with the praise for her performance.

In a recent episode of The Kardashians, Murphy told her: “You were really, really good to the point where they called me and were like, ‘Do you think Kim would want to do her own show?’ "

In a confessional after the chat, Kardashian joked she wasn’t sure what she “got herself into”, and wondered if she could “really pull this off”.

Murphy - who also created the likes of Glee, Nip/Tuck, Ratched and more - then revealed his pitch for Kardashian’s potential series.

He suggested: “Kim is the world’s best, most expensive divorce lawyer, and she has her own firm, and the thing about her firm is it’s an all-female firm.”

Murphy's pitch for Kardashian is to be the world’s best, most expensive divorce lawyer. Photo / Getty Images
Kardashian - who filed for divorce from ex Kanye West early in 2021 before finalising the split the following year - joked she “has some experience” in the field.

Murphy joked they might need to “build a sound stage outside” Kardashian’s home, with the mother-of-four - who has kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm with West - also balancing law school, her reality show and various businesses.

However, she suggested she’ll have more time after taking the bar exam in 2025.

Pondering a catchphrase for the show, Murphy quipped: “’Not only am I a lawyer, but I play one on TV’ “.

