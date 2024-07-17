Murphy will write, direct and executive produce the project, which is the first of his series announced under his new Disney deal after his Netflix agreement came to an end.

Kardashian and Close are both executive producers, along with Kris Jenner, Alexis Martin Woodall, Scott Robertson and Eric Kovtun.

Kardashian made her acting debut as publicist Siobhan Corbyn in American Horror Story: Delicate, and the spooky anthology show’s creator was delighted with the praise for her performance.

In a recent episode of The Kardashians, Murphy told her: “You were really, really good to the point where they called me and were like, ‘Do you think Kim would want to do her own show?’ "

In a confessional after the chat, Kardashian joked she wasn’t sure what she “got herself into”, and wondered if she could “really pull this off”.

Murphy - who also created the likes of Glee, Nip/Tuck, Ratched and more - then revealed his pitch for Kardashian’s potential series.

He suggested: “Kim is the world’s best, most expensive divorce lawyer, and she has her own firm, and the thing about her firm is it’s an all-female firm.”

Murphy's pitch for Kardashian is to be the world’s best, most expensive divorce lawyer. Photo / Getty Images

Kardashian - who filed for divorce from ex Kanye West early in 2021 before finalising the split the following year - joked she “has some experience” in the field.

Murphy joked they might need to “build a sound stage outside” Kardashian’s home, with the mother-of-four - who has kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm with West - also balancing law school, her reality show and various businesses.

However, she suggested she’ll have more time after taking the bar exam in 2025.

Pondering a catchphrase for the show, Murphy quipped: “’Not only am I a lawyer, but I play one on TV’ “.