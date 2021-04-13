'I grew up struggling with it': Halle Berry on breaking facial hair taboo for daughter Nahla

Yes, Halle Berry - aged 54 - is apparently ageing backwards. Photo / Halle Berry, Instagram

She's been dubbed one of the most beautiful women in the world, but Halle Berry has insecurities like the rest of us.

The Oscar winner has revealed she spent a good chunk of her younger years feeling "embarrassed" about the fact that she had facial hair.

"I remember when I was very young I didn't want my boyfriend to know that I shaved my moustache, or that I would try to get rid of it," the 54-year-old told news.com.au.

"It was just embarrassing."

While body hair is completely normal, some choose to remove excess hair by shaving, waxing or lasering. But the experience can be painful and expensive.

That experience is what inspired Halle to take on her new gig as a paid ambassador for beauty and hair removal brand Finishing Touch Flawless.

Halle, who joked that she still has a "robust moustache" at 54, said she was "blown away" by the brand's technology.

"I also feel like these hair removal products really take the stigma out of women shaving, getting rid of the hair on their face," Halle said.

"I grew up really struggling with it and always using these hair depilatories, I would burn my skin, I'd be embarrassed to tell people I shaved. I was pretty hairy growing up."

Halle hopes that by partnering with the hair removal brand her daughter Nahla, now 13, won't experience the same insecurities she did.

"For me I didn't want to be hairy, so it was always a source of embarrassment and these products make what was so embarrassing for me growing up is so easy now," she said.

"My daughter doesn't face any of the problems that I faced growing up and I love that."

When it comes to looking after her skin, Halle said that consistency is the key.

"I just swear by consistency, whatever regimen you have ... be consistent with it," she said.

"Whatever products you choose, use those morning and at night, and if you can in the middle of the day awesome, but at least I think twice a day, and be consistent."

Halle said she has always been aware of what foods she ate, labelling sugar a "skin killer".

But her skincare routine hasn't changed much over the decades.

"I've always been for 40 years now morning and night, morning and night," she said. "I would come home when I was younger drunk from a party [and be like], I gotta take this off."

The coronavirus pandemic and lockdowns have meant embracing homemade treatments when she wants to pamper her skin.

Halle previously shared one of her favourite homemade mask recipes on the Instagram page for her health and wellness community, respin.

"There's some really cool things that I've learnt to make at home since we've been in this," she said.

"My aesthetician has walked me through doing some at-home masks using things around the house from honey to lemon, cucumber water, things like that that I've been able to make at home that I've been feeling really good about."

When it comes to staying fit, Halle favours workouts with martial arts elements because of their full-body benefits.

"I love jujitsu and judo, I've been learning and doing those kinds of exercises," she said.