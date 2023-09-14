The official trailer for the new season of American Horror Story has been released. Photo / Getty Images

American Horror Story: Delicate will soon be hitting screens, but until then, we’ve been offered a glimpse into the latest season of the fear-inducing anthology.

For months, the show has teased fans on Instagram by releasing images of the cast, showcasing regulars such as Emma Roberts and introducing new faces such as Kim Kardashian and Cara Delevingne. Now, the trailer for the much-anticipated season 12 has dropped.

Rumours have circulated over the last few weeks that the latest series could be a modern-day reimagining of the 1969 horror classic Rosemary’s Baby, and the trailer confirms this theory.

In the clip, Roberts can be seen portraying Anna Victoria Alcott, an actress whose only desire is to start a family but struggles with multiple failed IVF attempts.

When Alcott finally gets her wish while simultaneously at the height of her fame on the back of her latest movie, she becomes paranoid that someone or something is trying to sabotage her quest for motherhood.

The trailer also shares snippets of scenes featuring Kardashian, who plays ageing actress Siobhan Walsh. Walsh struggles with her own health problems but gives her protégé Alcott advice on juggling a career and motherhood.

“You are an A-list star now. Focus on the good,” Walsh tells Alcott, who feels gaslighted by everyone around her.

Season 12, which will be released in two parts, also stars Zachary Quinto, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Annabelle Dexter-Jones and Matt Czuchry, who portrays Roberts’ onscreen husband.

American Horror Story: Delicate marks Kardashian’s acting debut. The Skims founder couldn’t contain her excitement for the new venture during a Twitter Q&A with fans in June.

“It’s gonna be gooooooodddd!!!! And scary!” she revealed. “It’s the most fun!!!! I’m having the best time!!![sic]”

In April, series creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk shared in a statement with The Hollywood Reporter that they were thrilled to have Kardashian on the team.

“Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family,” Murphy gushed.

“Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture.”

American Horror Story: Delicate premieres on Sky’s SoHo on September 30