Kim Kardashian admits it's good for her children to experience "a glimpse" of ordinary life. Photo / Getty Images

Kim Kardashian admits it's good for her children to experience "a glimpse" of ordinary life. Photo / Getty Images

Kim Kardashian reportedly loves to kiss and make up.

On Wednesday’s episode of Hailey Bieber’s YouTube series Who’s In My Bathroom?, the reality TV star made a wild confession to Bieber, revealing that she enjoys “makeup sex” more than angry sex, according to New York Post.

“Isn’t that, like, the best?” Kardashian, 42, gushed during a game of “Truth or Shot”.

“Cause it’s, like, you missed each other and you’re passionate and you’re, you know, making up.”

Bieber, who wed popstar Justin Bieber back in 2018, agreed with the Skims founder before revealing that her biggest turn-on is “kissing”.

“I like a make-out,” the host, 26, teased.

my episode of who’s in my bathroom with @haileybieber is out now 🍨 pic.twitter.com/SuFRJJ795A — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) June 21, 2023

Later on in the episode, Kardashian asked Bieber if she had “ever joined the mile-high club”, to which the model replied, “Yes.”

“Samezies,” the mum-of-four revealed, which failed to surprise the Rhode Skin founder, who seemingly knew the answer already and said she didn’t actually need to pose the question.

“Why do you not need to ask me that?” Kardashian asked, showing offence.

“You own a plane,” Bieber reminded her guest.

Kardashian bought her own jet in 2022, which is valued at US$207 million (NZ$226m).

Kim Kardashian flaunts the view from her private jet. Photo / Instagram

“I thought you were just saying, like, ‘Of course you’re a wh*re!’” the star quipped, which caused the duo to erupt in fits of laughter.

Despite the shared experience, Bieber and Kardashian’s DMs allegedly look very different.

Kardashian, who was formerly married to rapper Kanye West, receives loads of flirty messages from “a lot of inappropriate people”, while Bieber revealed that she’s “never gotten” a “sneaky” or “strange” DM - “even before [she] was married”.

Kim Kardashian on Who's In My Bathroom with Hailey Bieber. Photo / Twitter

The Kardashians star, who rarely ever drinks alcohol, only tossed back two shots during the game.

Kardashian opted for a shot of 818 Tequila - her sister Kendall Jenner’s brand - instead of dishing on her “worst date ever”, later adding that the “moral of the story” is to “never get set up by Kris Jenner”.

She also avoided revealing her “celebrity crush” because the star “kinda want[s] it to come true”.

Bieber urged the billionaire mum to “shoot [her] shot”, however Kardashian stood her ground and took a shot, claiming she is “more into privacy these days”.