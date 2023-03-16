Justin Bieber first opened up about his diagnosis with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome last year. Photo / Getty Images

Justin Bieber has shared an update on his health with fans following his diagnosis with Ramsay Hunt syndrome last year.

The Grammy Award-winning singer, 29, showed fans he’s recovered full mobility in his face, sharing a video of himself smiling in a clip shared on his Instagram story today.

“Wait for it,” he captioned the clip as he moved his eyes around and smiled.

Justin Bieber has given fans an update on his health following his diagnosis with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. Photo / @justinbieber

Ramsay Hunt syndrome is a complication of the shingles virus.

Often signalled by a painful rash around the ear, mouth or on the face, it occurs when the virus affects a particular nerve in the head and causes facial weakness or paralysis.

The condition can take weeks and sometimes months to clear.

In June 2022, Bieber revealed in a video he had recently been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome and could not move one side of his face.

The singer said: “It is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis.

“As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move.”

The pop star showed off his smile in a video shared to his Instagram. Photo / @justinbieber

“This is pretty serious as you can see,” Bieber said.

“I wish this wasn’t the case but obviously my body is telling me I have to slow down. I hope you guys understand and I’ll be using this time to just rest and relax and get back to 100 per cent so I can do what I was born to do.”

“It will go back to normal. It’s just time,” he said at the time. “We don’t know how long it will be, but it will be OK.”

It comes after Bieber confirmed to his fans earlier this month that he had officially cancelled his NZ show, along with the rest of his Justice Tour dates around the world.

His Auckland show, which fans were hoping would be rescheduled after it was postponed from its original date on December 7, 2022, and his remaining shows in the US, Australia, Europe and Thailand have also been cancelled.

The pop star first took a break from touring last June after he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome - but resuming his shows in Europe “took a real toll” on him, he admitted in a social media post shared last September.



