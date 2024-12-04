Speaking on the new LiSTNR podcast Cold Chisel, Small says, “After the band did split, there [was] a huge void there for everyone. I was like, ‘What the hell am I going to do now?’”

He continues, “It was like you’ve just walked out of a big party and slammed the door into a vacant room. Nothing there. So I had to go out and get work.”

“I got work wherever I could – at one stage, I was an offsider on a truck. I worked at [charity] St Vincent de Paul, and one of my longest jobs was with [record label] Polygram, actually, just working in the warehouse. A lot of musicians got work there through word of mouth.”

Bassist Phil Small found himself working different jobs after the band split. Photo / Getty Images

While the members of Cold Chisel had gone their separate ways, the group found even greater success during their hiatus, with their music becoming a fixture on the then-new format of FM radio, while the rise of the compact disc saw early fans replacing their vinyl albums.

Meanwhile, frontman Jimmy Barnes’ solo success was greatly benefiting Cold Chisel’s legacy.

Their gradual rebirth began in 1991 with the release of their compilation album Chisel, with the band’s label WEA managing to lure the band back together for a media event to promote the release.

It was a huge coup, with the members previously refusing to reunite despite lucrative offers.

Philip Mortlock, who worked for WEA at the time, was behind the reunion, saying on the podcast the group were one of the most lucrative bands on the company’s roster, despite their split.

“We asked [band manager] Rod [Willis] to bring the five members of the band in to do a press conference in the record company,” Mortlock says.

“I actually gave Rod a $1 million dollar cheque as an advance for the sales of the catalogue.”

The gamble paid off. Mortlock says the album sold so well, they recouped the seven-figure sum “within a week or two”.

At this point, Small says he no longer needs to work a day job.

“We made more money when the band split,” Small says. “We’re not even playing anymore, we’re not a band as such. And yet this money’s rolling in – it was amazing.”

Cold Chisel did eventually get back together six years later and the band have continued to make new music and tour ever since.

Their 50th-anniversary tour, The Big 5-0, wraps in Sydney on December 4, with more than 120,000 tickets sold.