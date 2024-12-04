Cold Chisel are one of the most celebrated bands in Australian music history.
One of Cold Chisel’s band members has revealed the string of day jobs he worked after the iconic Australian group’s abrupt break-up in the 1980s.
Cold Chisel may be one of the most celebrated bands in Australian music history, but their abrupt break-up in the 80s saw one of the members land a string of day jobs to make ends meet.
Bassist Phil Small joined the beloved rock band in 1975, just two years after they first formed in Adelaide, and enjoyed their breakthrough era, in which the band produced mega-hits including Flame Trees, Khe Sanh and Forever Now. He also wrote the hit single My Baby, which was selected as their first American release in 1980.
But Cold Chisel sensationally disbanded at the height of their stardom in 1983, with Small, now 70, revealing what he did in the years afterwards before their ultimate reunion in 1997.
Speaking on the new LiSTNR podcast Cold Chisel, Small says, “After the band did split, there [was] a huge void there for everyone. I was like, ‘What the hell am I going to do now?’”
He continues, “It was like you’ve just walked out of a big party and slammed the door into a vacant room. Nothing there. So I had to go out and get work.”
“I got work wherever I could – at one stage, I was an offsider on a truck. I worked at [charity] St Vincent de Paul, and one of my longest jobs was with [record label] Polygram, actually, just working in the warehouse. A lot of musicians got work there through word of mouth.”
While the members of Cold Chisel had gone their separate ways, the group found even greater success during their hiatus, with their music becoming a fixture on the then-new format of FM radio, while the rise of the compact disc saw early fans replacing their vinyl albums.