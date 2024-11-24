Chief editor of GPFans US Chris Deeley said: “Congratulations Boyz II Men for the worst anthem rendition of the season.”

“This Boyz II Men national anthem is horrific,” one fan wrote.

Grammy Award-winning band Boyz II Men produced hit songs such as I'll Make Love to you and One Sweet Day (featuring Mariah Carey) in the past.

Another commented: “Boyz II Men had some bangers but man… that anthem was not good, lol.”

A third added: “I can’t believe I’m saying this but Boyz II Men are flat.”

A fourth posted: “Well, I think Boyz II Men are past their prime.”

A fifth responded: “Love Boyz II Men but … f***ing hell, they just butchered the national anthem. Yikes.”

A sixth tweeted: “Boyz II Men, that was a f***in AWFUL national anthem lmaooo [sic].”

A seventh said: “Haha wow, Boyz II Men absolutely butchered that anthem. How can someone not notice when practising it [and] say nah guys this is crap? [sic]”

An eighth lent their perspective: “Not sure it is my ears or if that’s a failed national anthem a cappella from Boyz II Men.”

And there were plenty more along those lines.

Announced a month before the event, the band promised something special.

“I’m not sure if F1 has ever experienced hearing a Boyz II Men anthem, but we’ve been told it’s pretty sexy,” band member Wanya Morris joked.

“I don’t know if that’s how it’s supposed to feel, but I hear it makes for a good night.”

While it wasn’t a complete trainwreck, there have been some truly awful versions of the anthem performed at sporting events in the past.

Earlier in the year, country singer-songwriter Ingrid Andress butchered the national anthem at the MLB’s Home Run Derby, later admitted she was drunk when she performed.

But she’s far from alone, with Roseanne Barr’s 1990 rendition at a San Diego Padres game – complete with shout-singing the verses of The Star-Spangled Banner while grabbing her crotch and spitting on the pitcher’s mound – is the bar for comparing lowly attempts at the song.

Pop singer Fergie delivered an ear-splittingly awful attempt at the 2018 NBA All-Star Weekend, for which she later apologised.

“I’m a risk-taker artistically, but clearly this rendition didn’t strike the intended tone,” Fergie said.

“I love this country and honestly tried my best.”

On that occasion, NBA stars including Steph Curry and Draymond Green started giggling during Fergie’s rendition.

While there wasn’t anyone laughing at the Boyz II Men version, the reaction at the end of the performance was lukewarm at best.

While the Las Vegas Grand Prix itself failed to reach any great heights, the race has decided the 2024 world championship, with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen claiming his fourth straight title.

Max Verstappen (left) won his fourth consecutive world title. Photo / Getty Images

In a race won by Mercedes’ George Russell, who became the seventh driver this season to claim multiple wins – an F1 first – Verstappen finished fifth but ahead of his closest rival, McLaren’s Lando Norris.

It was enough to give the Dutchman an unassailable lead at the top of the drivers’ championship leaderboard.

The attention now turns to the constructors’ championship, with McLaren sitting on top on 608 points, but Ferrari have now closed the gap to just 24 points after claiming third and fourth in Vegas.

Red Bull are still in striking distance as well, just 29 points behind Ferrari in what should be a wild finish to the season.