The four-time Grammy Award-winners, who are known for some of their classic songs such as End of the Road and I’ll Make Love to You, came into the event teasing that it would be as memorable as their 1998 Super Bowl and 1996 Olympic Closing Ceremony performances.
Unfortunately, the rendition belongs more in the realm of anthem fails, with social media users quickly turning on the performance, claiming it was “flat”, “off-pitch” and “a gimmick”.
While it wasn’t a complete trainwreck, there have been some truly awful versions of the anthem performed at sporting events in the past.
Earlier in the year, country singer-songwriter Ingrid Andress butchered the national anthem at the MLB’s Home Run Derby, later admitted she was drunk when she performed.
But she’s far from alone, with Roseanne Barr’s 1990 rendition at a San Diego Padres game – complete with shout-singing the verses of The Star-Spangled Banner while grabbing her crotch and spitting on the pitcher’s mound – is the bar for comparing lowly attempts at the song.
While there wasn’t anyone laughing at the Boyz II Men version, the reaction at the end of the performance was lukewarm at best.
While the Las Vegas Grand Prix itself failed to reach any great heights, the race has decided the 2024 world championship, with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen claiming his fourth straight title.
In a race won by Mercedes’ George Russell, who became the seventh driver this season to claim multiple wins – an F1 first – Verstappen finished fifth but ahead of his closest rival, McLaren’s Lando Norris.
It was enough to give the Dutchman an unassailable lead at the top of the drivers’ championship leaderboard.
The attention now turns to the constructors’ championship, with McLaren sitting on top on 608 points, but Ferrari have now closed the gap to just 24 points after claiming third and fourth in Vegas.