Jason Derulo will return for another epic year on the Fridayz Live stage. Photo / Getty Images

Mark your calendars New Zealand, one of the most nostalgic parties the year has to offer is back.

You may know it as ZM’s Friday Jams, but forget about that because a new year, means a new name. Now, Fridayz Live – presented by RNB Fridays, ZM and Flava is back and hotter than ever.

Last year’s show saw nearly 30,000 Kiwis pack in to watch Akon, Shaggy and Macklemore – and this year’s line-up looks to be just as exciting.

Taking place on Thursday, November 16, the beloved festival will find a temporary home at Auckland’s Spark Arena as its usual home of Western Springs is out of action due to Auckland’s flooding events earlier this year. But, it’s still going to be an unforgettable day as fans will get to see 10 of the biggest household names of old-school and contemporary RNB and hip-hop.

Delivering smash hit after smash hit, get ready to celebrate One Sweet Day with Boys II Men, scream Leave (Get Out) at the top of your lungs with JoJo, Work with Kelly Rowland and drop it Low with Flo Rida all before the main act. Jason Derulo.

Jason Derulo, Kelly Rowland and Flo Rida are among some of the Fridayz Live headliners this year. Photo / Getty Images

Ready to take to the Fridayz Live stage – which will also see shows in Melbourne, Perth, Adelaide, Brisbane, and Sydney – Derulo will perform his iconic hits In My Head, Whatcha Say, Ridin Solo, as well as his new hits including Savage Love, which was created with Kiwi producer Jawsh 685.

And the fun doesn’t stop there. Elsewhere in the show, punters will see Atlanta-bred 112, who had such a hasty rise to the top it easily solidified them as the hottest R&B group of their time.

Multi-platinum rapper, singer and songwriter Travie McCoy will also take to the stage with his best known hits Cupid’s Chokehold, Stereo Hearts and Billionarie. While the truly iconic rapper Baby Bash will hit the Fridayz Live audience with a blast from the past as he is set to perform Suga Sugar and Baby, I’m Back.

Australia’s Havana Brown will return for another year on the stage with her hit song We Run The Night ft Pitbull among others, and Naughty By Nature will perform an exclusive countdown of iconic hip-hop hits and RNB favourites from the past 50 years.

Fridayz Live has previously taken place at Western Springs Stadium in Auckland. This year, it will take place at Spark Arena. Photo / Getty Images

Even though there is a new name and new location, no Fridayz Live would be complete without two very important people. Resident DJ Yo! Mafia and the International President of Party, Fatman Scoop, are poised to make their grand return to the Fridayz stage.

Finally, the Kiwi stage will see a new face in Australia’s ‘It’ girl, Abbie Chatfield who will host alongside Fatman Scoop, no doubt keeping the audience on their toes.

LOWDOWN:

What: Flava and ZM’s Fridayz Live

Who: Jason Derulo, Flo Rida, Kelly Rowland, Jojo and more

Where: Spark Arena, Auckland

When: November 16

Tickets: Spark customer presale begins on Tuesday, September 5

Frontier Members presale begins on Thursday, September 7

General public tickets go on sale, Tuesday, September 12 at 11am