Her parents say, “We are devastated at the reaction which went far beyond expressions of opinion about her classical voice, but instead entered the realm of vitriol, hate and accusation. We fear we’ll never see our daughter here again.

“She’s a proud New Zealander and loved returning home for concerts and charity work here often with her twin sister, Marissa,” Craig said.

“Until Megan Alatini, who we so appreciate, spoke up about the impact that unnamed personal attacks can have on people in the public eye, no one sought to align themselves with her and what she was going through.”

Last month, TrueBliss star Alatini came to Kavanaugh’s defence, telling the Herald, “I think it is so disgusting that people would choose to take time out of their day to pull somebody down so badly.

“I just wonder sometimes why it is that we’re so quick to mock and belittle and pull down.”

Soprano Marla Kavanaugh has strong Palmerston North ties.

Kavanaugh has performed at New York’s Carnegie Hall, in Russia and Europe, and starred in the Edinburgh Tattoo in 2022.

Former anthem singer and Newstalk ZB host Tim Beveridge earlier spoke of how difficult it is to perform “unaccompanied and live in front of a huge crowd and televised audience.”

Hopwood said he hoped that a recording of the anthem would play at this weekend’s match when the All Blacks take on Argentina in Wellington.

It hasn’t yet been publicly confirmed who will perform the anthem at Sky Stadium on Saturday night.











