The “mystery friend” was Cold Chisel’s Don Walker, who took to the stage alongside Barnes, Ian Moss and Phil Small.

The band performed at the winery on October 19 and 20 as part of their Big Five-O Tour, which marks 50 years of performing together.

Neill and Barnes have been friends for many years.

In March last year, Barnes paid tribute to the actor, who had recently shared his diagnosis with a rare blood cancer in his memoir Did I Ever Tell You This?

Jimmy Barnes and Sam Neill pictured in 2009 with dogs Oliver and Snoopdog. Photo / Getty Images

“Sam Neill and I have had our fair share of hospitals, especially over the last couple of years,” the singer wrote on Facebook.

“We both have a good story or two to tell about it.”

It was Neill who introduced Barnes to director Mark Joffe, who turned the singer’s memoir Working Class Boy into the documentary Jimmy Barnes: Working Class Boy, released in 2018.

It comes after Barnes announced he was returning to rehearsals last month after undergoing surgery in August this year.

After experiencing joint pain on stage during a tour of New Zealand, he underwent “remedial” hip surgery and ended up in the ICU, having antibiotics sent to his heart 24/7.

In September, he revealed that a tube allowing him to recover at home instead of in hospital had been removed.

“This part of my recovery is now over and with the help of [doctors], nurses, physiotherapists, family, friends, you guys and my Jane, everything is on track,” he shared on social media.

“Rehearsing with Cold Chisel this week has topped things off.”

Cold Chisel will return to New Zealand in January 2025 for the Summer Concert Tour alongside Bic Runga, Icehouse and Everclear, with stops in Queenstown, Taupō and Whitianga.