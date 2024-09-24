- In 2023 Sam Neill revealed he had been diagnosed with stage-three cancer ahead of publishing his memoir Did I Ever Tell You This. He started writing the book while undergoing chemotherapy in 2022.
- The Kiwi acting legend has been in remission for two years.
- Neill discussed his cancer journey as part of a wide-ranging interview with UK broadcaster Kate Thornton this week for her podcast.
New Zealand actor Sam Neill has admitted he wouldn’t be alive if it weren’t for the advancements in medicine to treat cancer.
The Jurassic Park actor was diagnosed with stage 3 angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma - a form of blood cancer - in 2022, and underwent chemotherapy treatment after his cancer diagnosis, but it stopped working after three months and he switched his treatment to a rare anti-cancer drug which led him into remission.
He says it’s thanks to the “strides” that have been made in science over the past two decades that people like himself have better survival rates.
Speaking on Kate Thornton’s White Wine Question Time podcast, he said: “I’m in remission and as you see, I’m hard at work and enjoying life immensely.