“What’s the best lesson you learned from your parents?” one of the students, Abby, asked.

“Ooft, wow. That’s a really interesting question... A really, really interesting question,” Neill responded, before abruptly pausing as tears visibly welled up in his eyes.

“I don’t know why that question has moved me so much, but it has.”

The actor explained that his parents were “of the generation that went through a lot” – including the Great Depression and World War I, in which his mother’s father was killed – leaving them both “very stoic”.

“And I’d done a year of university and I’d done bugger all. I was acting in plays and trying to find a girlfriend, you know... so it came to exam time and I realised I’d done almost no work,” Neill recalled.

“It got me very anxious. Anyway, I got home and Mum said, ‘How are you, darling?’ and I said, ‘I think I’m having a breakdown, I’ve got exams in a couple of weeks...’ and she just looked at me and said, ‘Well, you’re just going to have to pull yourself together’.”

He went on: “And I think that’s the best lesson I learned from her. Sometimes you just have to pull yourself together. It’s a tough lesson, but a good one – and thank you for that question.”

Sir Sam Neill at the 67th San Sebastian Film Festival in San Sebastian, Spain, on September 20, 2019. Photo / Getty Images

Elsewhere during the interview session, Neill spoke candidly about his recent cancer battle.

The Tudors actor, who lives in the South Island and owns a winery, revealed in March 2023 that he’d been undergoing chemotherapy for a year after being diagnosed with a type of blood cancer.

While it’s now in remission, Neill will require monthly treatments for the rest of his life.

The topic was raised during The Assembly, with student Evie asking: “I’ve heard how hard chemotherapy can be, and how some people can’t take it and would rather give in to their cancer. In those moments, what motivated you to keep going, and did you have anyone supporting you through it?”

Neill admitted the process had been “pretty brutal” and confirmed he was continuing to have chemotherapy “on a regular basis”.

“But it’s keeping me alive, and I’m on a different one, so at least I don’t look like somebody’s bald thumb – that’s what I looked like for quite a while, it was embarrassing,” he told the class.

“I lost my beard and everything... and my dignity went with it. But I’m also extremely grateful for it, because it’s kept me alive – and living is much better than the other thing.”

Sir Sam Neill as Bretty Colby in The Twelve season 2. Photo / David Dare Parker

At another point within the no-holds-barred interview, Neill shared the surprising revelation that he’d “turned down” a starring role as one of the “drag queens” in the hit 1994 Australian film The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert.

“I would quite happily put on drag, no problem at all – but I didn’t ‘get’ it, I didn’t think it was funny,” he admitted.

“My reading faculties let me down, I thought, ‘Oh, it’s never going to work’. I could not have been more wrong. I thought the film was fantastic... and I’m happy I’m not in it.”

Neill didn’t specify which role he’d rejected – but the film ultimately starred Hugo Weaving, Guy Pearce and Terence Stamp.