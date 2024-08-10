Advertisement
Kiwi actor Sir Sam Neill donates cast-autographed Jurassic World Dominion Funko Pops figures for charity

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Hollywood star Sir Sam Neill is selling his personal collection of autographed Jurassic Park Funko Pops for Save the Children. Video / Save the Children New Zealand

Sir Sam Neill’s putting his big head - and those of his Jurassic World Dominion mates - on the auction block for charity.

The Kiwi movie star has donated his unopened and personal set of cast-autographed Jurassic Park-franchise-related Funko Pop figures to a Save the Children NZ fundraiser for child refugees.

Funko Pops are small body, big head vinyl figures of characters from popular culture, including those depicted in movies, video games and comic books.

“No one else has this set in the world”, says Sir Sam in a video posted to Save the Children NZ’s Facebook page.

As well as the “rather cruelly, with a grey beard - and the hat of course” figure showing the now 76-year-old as paleontologist Alan Grant from the Jurassic Park franchise, his collection also included characters played by co-stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and Jeff Goldblum, he said.

“And here, speaking of beauty”, the 76-year-old he said while holding up the largest box in his collection, “is the lovely Laura Dern - with her own jeep”.

Dern played paleobotanist Ellie Sattler, Grant’s on-off love interest in the franchise.

Sam Neill and Laura Dern in Jurassic Park, the first film in the eventual six-film Jurassic Park franchise.
All figures would be auctioned with proceeds going to Save the Children NZ’s work supporting child refugees, Sir Sam said.

Save the Children is among non-governmental organisations working inside Cox’s Bazar, the largest refugee settlement in the world.

Almost one million Rohingya refugees are living inside the settlement in Southern Bangladesh, where Save the Children is helping to provide essential medical services.

The auction closes next Saturday and can be found here https://loom.ly/AeVALbM

