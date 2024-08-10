Hollywood star Sir Sam Neill is selling his personal collection of autographed Jurassic Park Funko Pops for Save the Children. Video / Save the Children New Zealand

Sir Sam Neill’s putting his big head - and those of his Jurassic World Dominion mates - on the auction block for charity.

The Kiwi movie star has donated his unopened and personal set of cast-autographed Jurassic Park-franchise-related Funko Pop figures to a Save the Children NZ fundraiser for child refugees.

Funko Pops are small body, big head vinyl figures of characters from popular culture, including those depicted in movies, video games and comic books.

“No one else has this set in the world”, says Sir Sam in a video posted to Save the Children NZ’s Facebook page.