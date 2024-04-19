Voyager 2023 media awards
Play it again, Sam: Our most famous actor on home, Hollywood friends, wine, and ageing

Kurt Bayer
By
Kurt Bayer

South Island Head of News

Sam Neill returned home from a whirlwind promotional tour of New York and LA for his latest TV series Apples Never Fall in time for harvest at his cherished vineyards. He spoke to Herald senior journalist Kurt Bayer about the gravitational pull of home, Hollywood mates, and the symbiotic maturation process of pinot noir vines and ageing screen stars.

