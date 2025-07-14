We've rebuilt our website to make it more modern and faster. Video / NZ Herald

Today we’re launching a more modern and much faster website design.

The most visible change is on our desktop homepage, which is now wider and has more content.

We’ve made it clearer when homepage headlines link out to our other sites such as BusinessDesk, The Listener or Viva with new, clearer signposting. A growing proportion of our audience now subscribe to multiple NZME publications through our discounted bundles, and this remains a key driver of growth for us.

Our article pages are also updated on desktop with a wider text column and less clutter – and the underlying code has been rebuilt to be faster.

This relaunch is the culmination of thousands of hours of work from our product and development teams, working closely with Herald editors. We serve millions of page views each day. This requires a massive amount of tech infrastructure and every change we make needs to be tested and tested again.