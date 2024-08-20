Sam Neill plays one of the lead roles, Brett Colby, in The Twelve. Photo / David Dare Parker

Neill may have been born in Northern Ireland, but he’s a Kiwi bloke through and through. From his incredibly relaxed demeanour about his recent cancer battle to his casual shirt with a few buttons undone, talking to him feels a little bit like talking to your tough-on-the-outside, soft-on-the-inside South Island dad.

“I’m in remission and working as you see,” he says, explaining that he is in Vancouver shooting a new Netflix series, Untamed. A grin creeps across his lips, “And ah, I couldn’t be more glad about that.”

The Hunt for the Wilderpeople actor doesn’t dwell on cancer chat. He has been in remission for two years and is ready to focus on other things in his life, like his hit Australian drama series, The Twelve.

The legal drama, which follows not only the defendant, but the complex lives of the 12 jury members who are tasked with deciding whether the accused is guilty or not, first aired in 2022 and has since gone on to win five Logies and two Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) Awards.

“It’s a great mystery,” says Neill, who plays a lead role of defence attorney Brett Colby. “You really want to know what happens next and what the truth is, what really happened, and it’s going to take the series to crack that mystery.”

The actor said there are three Kiwis to 'keep an eye on' in the Australian drama. Photo / David Dare Parker

The series has been a hit with Australian viewers, earning rave reviews from both critics and watchers alike. Neill knows Kiwis will like it as well, especially when the second season drops on TVNZ+ next Wednesday.

“As far as the New Zealand audience goes, there’s, um, well, I’m in it.” He gives a cheeky grin before adding, “but there’s two very talented younger actors in it from New Zealand as well.”

Neill lists his co-stars, Josh McKenzie, most well known for his role of Nate Clark on Shortland Street, and Erroll Shand, who played the memorable drug kingpin Terry Clark in Underbelly: Land of the Long Green Cloud.

“There’s three great Kiwis on there that are worth keeping an eye on, but it’s a very, very large and talented cast,” he says.

Josh McKenzie stars in The Twelve alongside Sam Neill. Photo / TVNZ

It’s a compliment that will no doubt go down well with his co-stars - after all, he knows a thing or two about talent.

With an almost five-decade career, from his defining role in Sleeping Dogs to Jurassic Park and working with Taika Waititi on Hunt for the Wilderpeople - a film Neill says has “healing properties” - he has almost done it all.

“I have done a great variety of characters for one reason or another, and it’s ridiculous when I think about it,” he chuckles, before revealing the one genre he hasn’t been a part of but would have liked to. “I got close to it, but I was never in a Western, and I would’ve loved that.”

Neill admits he’s even considered his ideal western co-star and confesses Clint Eastwood is at the top of his list.

Sam Neill with co star Julian Dennison in the 2016 film, Hunt for the Wilderpeople. Photo /Supplied

“I ran across Clint Eastwood once at an award show or something and I told him that, I said, ‘I’d love to have been in a Western, ideally with you, Clint,’ and he said ‘What do you mean, Sam? You wear a hat and squint a bit,” Neill chuckles. “I thought ‘Oh, that’s great. That’s all you need. You just wear a hat and squint a bit’.”

The star says he won’t be pursuing any Western films in the future, but he doesn’t need to because he has his own little slice of Western at Two Paddocks, his Central Otago winery.

The Jurassic Park actor says it’s in his blood to be in the wine and spirit industry, as his family has been ever since they arrived in New Zealand in 1861. Neill, however, is the first to grow wine after establishing his vineyard in 1993.

It’s an impressive vineyard at that. Two Paddocks initially planted 2ha of Pinot Noir, Neill’s favourite variety of wine, but in the 30 years since, it has acquired multiple properties in the Earnscleugh Valley and gone on to create Riesling and Sauvignon Blanc, as well as medicinal and culinary herbs such as lavender oil and saffron.

“It’s been a very rewarding thing for me to be part of such a young industry, and I think we’ve done wonderful things in Central Otago,” the actor smiles. His tone then takes a more serious turn. “I’m very concerned about the Government fast-tracking all sorts of stuff now, it seems to me potentially dangerous.”

Neill lists the Santana Minerals exploration, whose prospect on the privately-owned Bendigo station near Cromwell is expected to find decent stores of gold.

The permitted area for the new proposed gold mine is 252sq km, with Santana aiming to have consent to begin extraction by the end of 2024.

“I have one venue that’s relatively close to that and so that concerns me and concerns a lot of people. I mean, if it’s legitimate and there’s no harm done, then fine, but fast-tracking is worrying me a lot.”

Much like his cancer chat though, Neill is a pro at moving on from topics and he quickly fills the conversation with lightness again, admitting he doesn’t ever let his Two Paddocks wine stash at home run dry.

Sam Neill is 'very proud' of his winery, Two Paddocks. Photo / Christopher David Thompson / Two Paddocks

“I’m very proud of my wine,” he smiles fondly.

Neill says his winery helps him stay grounded, but there’s something else that helps him stay the type of celebrity who is so down-to-earth and relaxed that it feels like you’re talking to a friend, not someone you’ve grown up watching on the big screen.

“You take your work seriously, but never, ever take yourself seriously,” he says. “That’s where the madness lies.”

Lillie Rohan is a London-based reporter covering lifestyle and entertainment stories who joined the Herald in 2020. She specialises in all things reality TV, films and music.

Season 2 of The Twelve premieres on TVNZ+ on Wednesday August 28. Season 1 is available to stream now.