The 38-year-old star decided to become a parent 'on [her] own terms'. Photo / Getty Images

The 38-year-old star decided to become a parent 'on [her] own terms'. Photo / Getty Images

Amber Heard is expecting her second child.

The Aquaman actress is “delighted” to be expanding her family with a sibling for her 3-year-old daughter Oonagh, though didn’t share any further details.

Her spokesperson told People magazine: “It is still quite early in the pregnancy, so you will appreciate that we do not want to go into much detail at this stage. Suffice to say that Amber is delighted both for herself and Oonagh Paige.”

The 38-year-old star – who was previously married to Johnny Depp – revealed in July 2021 she had welcomed Oonagh into the world three months beforehand, having decided to become a parent “on [her] own terms”.

Alongside a professionally shot picture of herself holding her baby, Amber wrote on Instagram at the time: “I’m so excited to share this news with you. Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way.