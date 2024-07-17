Another insider told People magazine the pair don’t use “boyfriend-girlfriend” labels.

They added: “They see each other here and there.”

It is believed the pair first met at the 55th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in August 2021 and Yulia has shared pictures of them together on Instagram.

She shared a photo of her and 61-year-old Depp resting their hands on each other’s leg in response to a question and answer session on Instagram with her followers who asked about her “favourite actor”.

She responded: “JD. He is a man who is incredibly talented and inspiring.”

It was recently reported that the Black Mass actor - who has two children with former partner Vanessa Paradis and was previously married to Lori Anne Allison and Amber Heard - is “focused on moving forward” with his life following the end of his bitter legal battle with the Aquaman actress.

A source told People magazine “He’s keeping busy. There’s a lot of good distractions, so there’s not that much time to be reminiscing on that darker period.”

Depp doesn’t have bitterness towards Heard, 38, or anyone else in his life.

Sources say Johnny Depp doesn’t have bitterness towards Amber Heard. Photo / Getty Images

The insider shared: “There’s been a release of the old and embarking on this new chapter.

“He’s feeling better about where he is in life. There’s no animosity toward anybody.”

Depp is currently living in London and he’s happy to be out of the spotlight.

The source explained: “He really feels London is a home. It is more of a quiet life, but filled with painting and music. He’s jamming out with friends and playing solo in times when he’s not focused on film-making.

“There’s a lot of good energy, and he surrounds himself with a good group of people.”

Depp previously explained that he’s consciously distanced himself from Hollywood, following his legal battles.

During a press conference at the Cannes Film Festival, he said: “Do I feel boycotted now? No, not at all. But I don’t feel boycotted by Hollywood because I don’t think about it. I don’t think about Hollywood. I don’t have much further need for Hollywood myself.”