Amber Heard in her new home city of Madrid, Spain. Photo / Getty Images

Former Hollywood actress Amber Heard has been spotted in Spain, her new home country where she moved with her daughter following her heavily publicised court battle against ex-husband Johnny Depp.

According to news.com.au, the 37-year-old made the move to Europe with her little girl, Oonagh Paige, 2, in April after she lost her defamation trial against Depp in 2022.

Photographed for the first time in Madrid, the actress was seen signing an autograph and taking photos with fans.

People magazine reported Heard was desperate to get out of the US and start a new life with her daughter, away from the fallout of her highly publicised trial in Virginia in which she was ordered to pay Depp US$10 million (NZ$16m) in compensation for defamation damages and US$5m (NZ$8m) in punitive damages.

After the six-week trial, the jury agreed Heard had “acted with actual malice” when she penned a Washington Post op-ed in 2018 claiming to be a domestic and sexual violence victim.

Heard was awarded $3 million when the jury decided Depp’s lawyer had defamed The Lost Kingdom by calling Heard’s claims a hoax.

While both parties lodged appeals, in December Heard shared on social media that the case had been settled privately.

She also wrote on Instagram: “I never chose this. I defended my truth and in doing so my life as I knew it was destroyed.

“The vilification I have faced on social media is an amplified version of the ways in which women are re-victimised when they come forward.”

Heard is understood to have stepped away from acting, however news.com.au reports she has reprised her role as Mera in Aquaman, in theatres in December.