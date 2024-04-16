Johnny Depp appears to have undergone a personal style transformation in recent months. Photo / Getty Images

Johnny Depp appears to have undergone a drastic transformation, if his latest red carpet appearance is anything to go by.

He’s known for his edgy look, featuring untidy hair, black eyeliner, and mismatched jewellery - but when he stepped out for the screening of his new film, he appeared in a much more toned-down look.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor wore a clean-cut Dior suit to the premiere of Jeanne du Barry in London this week.

Johnny Depp sported a very different look at the premiere of his film Jeanne Du Barry in London. Photo / Getty Images

Depp is set to turn 61 in June, and also appears to have lost weight recently due to “cleaner” living, according to his friends.

One source told the Daily Mail UK, “He’s been living in the UK while editing Modi [a film about the Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani] and has been living a cleaner lifestyle than at times in the past,”

Depp has a known history of widespread alcohol and drug use. Last year, he revealed he was leading a quieter life in the southwest of England following his high-profile defamation trial against Amber Heard, his ex-wife.

Speaking to Somerset Life magazine last year, he showed off his 343ha estate, which he purchased for $23.9 million in 2014.

The property includes a dairy farm and a 19th-century mansion with eight bathrooms and 12 bedrooms.

He told the April 2023 issue, “I just love places with character.

“I have various houses in various places and they all mean something special. I don’t have them just to say I own them, I have them for use and because they are a bit special.”

Johnny Depp, pictured here with his daughter Lily-Rose Depp, has lived a 'quiet life' in the UK since his high-profile court case against ex-wife Amber Heard. Photo / Instagram

He also said that his new life matched his “shy” personality,

“British people are cool and will greet you as if you are a neighbour - without going over the top. I like going to places, seeing things and meeting people - but I’m not the great extrovert that people think,” he admitted.

“In truth, I’m quite a shy person. That’s one of the great things about Britain, and especially Somerset. I can just be me - and that’s nice.

“I can go into shops without being surrounded by people wanting selfies. I don’t mind that up to a point, but sometimes it gets a little too crowded.”