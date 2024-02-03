Hayley Holt pregnant: TVNZ host shares exciting baby news

Hayley Holt talks to One Day You'll Thank Me about her new book Second Chances, which details the very public loss of her first son. Video / NZ Herald

TVNZ presenter Hayley Holt and her partner have announced they are pregnant again.

Holt and her partner Josh Tito already have a son, Raven, who was born in July 2022.

“Mummy and Daddy love you to the stars and back,” Holt wrote when announcing her son’s birth.

When celebrating his birthday last year, Holt thanked her son “for choosing us”.

“I love you Raven,” Holt wrote on social media.

Kiwi broadcaster Hayley Holt is celebrating the first birthday of her son Raven. Photo / Instagram

She has been open about her journey with pregnancies, having sadly suffered a miscarriage and a stillbirth in the past four years.

In April 2020, Holt lost her little boy Frankie Tai, who was stillborn when she was six months through her pregnancy. The news was shared by her TVNZ Breakfast co-hosts and a collective sense of mourning was felt by Kiwis for the presenter.

“I felt like, after losing Frankie, our first son, in talking to people - and all of the people who came forward and wanted to let me know their story - I found out so many people had gone through stillbirth, miscarriages, any sort of loss around a baby. And nobody talks about it,” Holt told the One Day You’ll Thank Me podcast.

As what would have been her son’s first birthday neared, Holt, pregnant for a second time, miscarried at 10 weeks. But unlike the loss of her first baby, this grief was private, shared only with those closest to the couple.