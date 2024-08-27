Talk that the Edward Scissorhands actor, 61, was seeing the 21-year-old Wednesday actress started after gossip blog Deuxmoi said last year that they had been spotted together and were possibly working together on Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, set to be released next month.
However, this turned out not to be untrue, and Ortega has admitted it was “so insane” that people believed it, with even her co-star Richard E. Grant quizzing her on the speculation.
In a BuzzFeed Puppy interview, she said, “Probably that I was in a serious relationship with Johnny Depp, and I wanted everybody to leave us alone.