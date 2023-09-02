Wednesday star Jenna Ortega, 20, and Hollywood legend Johnny Depp, 60, have both responded to rumours they are dating. Photos / Getty Images

Wednesday star Jenna Ortega, 20, and Hollywood legend Johnny Depp, 60, have both responded to rumours they are dating. Photos / Getty Images

Hollywood legend Johnny Depp and Wednesday actress Jenna Ortega have responded to swirling romance rumours, dubbing the claims “ridiculous” and “malicious”.

Speculation that the pair were together started spreading when celebrity gossip account Deuxmoi inaccurately reported that Depp and Ortega had been seen together.

The shocking rumours quickly gained a lot of attention online and theories soon started to run rampant that they were either romantically involved or that Depp could possibly be featuring in Beetlejuice 2 with Ortega.

Ortega, who is 40 years Depp’s junior, addressed the nasty rumours on Instagram, reports news.com.au.

“This is so ridiculous I can’t even laugh,” the 20-year-old shared in her rant.

“I have never met or worked with Johnny Depp in my life. Please stop spreading lies and leave us alone.”

Johnny Depp attends the Jeanne du Barry Screening & opening ceremony red carpet at the 76th annual Cannes film festival. Photo / Getty Images

A representative for the Pirates of the Caribbean actor also shut down dating rumours, on top of talk that he may be starring alongside Ortega in the upcoming fantasy flick, in a statement.

It read: “Mr. Depp has no personal or professional relationship with Ms. Ortega whatsoever. He has never met her or spoken to her. “

The statement added: “He is not involved in any project with her, nor does he intend to be. He is appalled by these baseless and malicious rumours that are intended to harm his reputation and career.”

At the beginning of the year, Ortega got candid about dealing with “toxic” and “manipulative” trolls in the social sphere.

The actress sat down with Elle Fanning for Variety’s Actors-on-Actors series and addressed the harsh impact that some of the social media hate had on her as she blinked away tears.

Wednesday. Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in episode 101 of Wednesday. Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2022

“Social media, what it does to anyone our age, it’s such a comparing game,” she said.

“It influences bandwagon mentality. It’s very manipulative.”

Ortega added that she tries to keep a sense of humour when it comes to the trials and tribulations of social media and is careful with what she puts online so as to avoid people coming to false conclusions about her.

She went on to reveal that the more fame she acquires and the more time she spends in the spotlight, the more trolling she has to deal with.

“They see your vulnerability and twist it in a way that you don’t always expect,” she confessed, before bursting into tears.

“It’s so strange. Sorry, I didn’t mean to do this. It’s such a hard thing to balance. Because how do you be honest without jeopardising your own health and safety? It’s very easy to feel almost out of control.”



