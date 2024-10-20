Jennifer Lawrence is expecting her second child with Cooke Maroney after the couple welcomed their first son Cy into the world in 2022. Photo / Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence is pregnant with her second child.

The 34-year-old actress and her husband Cooke Maroney, 40, are already parents to 2-year-old son Cy, and their latest baby news was confirmed to Vogue magazine by the star’s representative on Sunday, October 20 after she debuted her baby bump on a dinner date in Los Angeles the preceding day.

Vogue wrote on Instagram: “Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Lawrence! The Oscar-winning actor will be welcoming her second child with art gallerist husband Cooke Maroney, a representative has confirmed to Vogue.”

An insider had claimed last year the pair were keen to add to their brood.

The source told Us Weekly: “They’re thinking about having another child.”