Jennifer Lawrence is pregnant, expecting a second child with Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence is expecting her second child with Cooke Maroney after the couple welcomed their first son Cy into the world in 2022. Photo / Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence is pregnant with her second child.

The 34-year-old actress and her husband Cooke Maroney, 40, are already parents to 2-year-old son Cy, and their latest baby news was confirmed to Vogue magazine by the star’s representative on Sunday, October 20 after she debuted her baby bump on a dinner date in Los Angeles the preceding day.

Vogue wrote on Instagram: “Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Lawrence! The Oscar-winning actor will be welcoming her second child with art gallerist husband Cooke Maroney, a representative has confirmed to Vogue.”

An insider had claimed last year the pair were keen to add to their brood.

The source told Us Weekly: “They’re thinking about having another child.”

“At first they weren’t sure if they wanted another one because it’s so much work, but they’re obsessed with Cy and love showing off videos to their friends and family. They’ve started warming up to the possibility of a second.”

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney were first linked in 2018 and became engaged after eight months together, tying the knot in Rhode Island in October 2019. Photo / Getty Images
The Causeway actress married art dealer Maroney in 2019, but she previously admitted she was hesitant about settling down and later realised she was experiencing commitment anxiety.

She told the New York Times: “When you don’t fully know yourself, you have no idea where to put yourself. And then I met my husband, and he was like, ‘Put yourself here’. I was like, ‘That feels right, but what if it’s not?’”

She added: “It was coming out of my performance in all these different creative ways, but I wasn’t conscious of it.”

“Then I went back, and when I’m home with my husband making this family, I’m so happy I stayed. I’m so happy I didn’t freak out and cancel the wedding and run away and go, ‘I’ll never be taken down!’”

