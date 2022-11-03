Jennifer Lawrence has revealed Adele advised her against taking one movie role. Photo / Getty Images

It was 2016 and Jennifer Lawrence was embarking on her post-Hunger Games career.

The now 32-year-old US actress had just wrapped the fourth instalment of the blockbuster franchise, Mockingjay Part 2, and with an Oscar win also in tow, the world was expecting big things from her.

When it came to deciding what to do next, Lawrence had a private conversation with her A-list friend, British singer Adele, about a movie pitch. It was the space romance, Passengers, which went on to be savaged by critics.

Years later, Lawrence has revealed Adele advised her against taking it, according to a New York Times profile.

“Adele told me not to do it! She was like, ‘I feel like space movies are the new vampire movies’,” Lawrence said.

After being panned upon its release, Lawrence now concedes: “I should have listened to her.”

The new mum, who gave birth to a son earlier this year with husband Cooke Maroney, said she could sense her fanbase’s disappointment when the movie flopped.

“I was like, ‘Oh no, you guys [fans] are here because I’m here, and I’m here because you’re here. Wait, who decided that this was a good movie?’”

The film, co-starring Chris Pratt, managed to succeed its US$150 million budget, making just over US$300 million at the box office, but it was widely destroyed in reviews.

General viewers weren’t overly impressed either, with the film currently holding a 30 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt star in Passengers. Photo / Supplied

The leading critique surrounding the movie was that a “creepy” premise was painted as a love story. It sees Pratt’s character, Jim Preston, wake up early after his machine malfunctions on a 120-year voyage to another planet across space, dooming him to life alone on-board the aircraft.

A year later and desperate for company, he deliberately wakes up the beautiful Aurora Lane (Lawrence) without her consent, and convinces her that her machine, too, malfunctioned.

In a 2017 interview addressing the criticism, Lawrence initially defended the sci-fi flick – but did reveal some changes she’d make.

According to Vogue, Lawrence said she was proud of the film, but agreed with the idea it should have started with her character waking up first.

“I’m disappointed in myself that I didn’t spot it,” she told the magazine.

“I thought the script was beautiful – it was this tainted, complicated love story. It definitely wasn’t a failure. I’m not embarrassed by it by any means. There was just stuff that I wished I’d looked into deeper before jumping on.”