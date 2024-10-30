“I don’t know how to do this in a really professional way, but I have been hiding the fact that my husband, BJ [Campbell], and I are actually expecting our second child in April.”

Harding’s co-host, Matty McLean, was one of the first people to be entrusted with the news, she revealed.

“I couldn’t come to work and not tell you, Matty. So thank you so much for holding this very special news close to your heart - at least I think you have,” she laughed.

“I know you can be a little loose-lipped when you’ve got some big news.”

McLean hit back: “Yes, but I’m only loose-lipped with my own news. I can’t sit on a secret that I have about myself, but other people’s news, not mine to tell. I’m so thrilled that you’re able to share this.”

Unveiling the news to listeners had taken a weight off her shoulders, Harding said, adding: “One of the biggest gripes I have with the whole pregnancy journey is that you are supposed to keep this news a secret ... when you’re going through the hardest time and you feel so isolated.

“I will be taking a little bit of time away from the show, but I’ll be back in good time and we’ve got a very exciting announcement regarding that coming soon on the show,” she continued.

“I just wanted to say a quick thank you to you Matty, because we’ve only just started the show this year and I do feel like, in some way, I have left you in the lurch ... it’s so hard to nail the perfect time ... I guess we got to a point where we’re like, right, let’s just throw it out to the universe, see how we go and -”

“Wham, bam, thank you, ma’am,” McLean filled in.

Harding will remain on The Hits until April next year.

Mike McClung, NZME chief content officer, said plans for the show while Harding is on maternity leave are in the works.

“We’ll announce that in the coming weeks. It’s been awesome having PJ back on the airwaves, and we look forward to her return late next year,” he said.

“We are so stoked for PJ, her husband BJ, and their son Charlie who will soon be a big brother.”

In March 2021, Harding quit Melbourne’s KIIS FM Jase and PJ Breakfast Show to return to New Zealand. She ended up taking a three-year hiatus from the airwaves, returning on January 22 this year to co-host The Hits Drive with McLean.

She and BJ welcomed their son Charlie in 2022.