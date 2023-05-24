Polly Harding, who is best known for her role on the Jase & PJ radio show.

Polly Harding, who is best known for her role on the Jase & PJ radio show.

Welcome to the second season of the Herald’s dating podcast: It’s A Date. Join Herald dating columnist Lillie Rohan as she takes notable Kiwis on a fantasy date, finding out about their relationships and love lives along the way.

Polly Harding, also known as PJ, was once one of the most popular radio hosts in New Zealand.

She hosted on ZM and built a massive social media following of over 128,000 people, before moving to pursue a career in Australia. Now, back in New Zealand with her husband and young son, Harding opens up about her career pivot, wild radio antics from back in the day and dating as a popular Kiwi radio personality.

Dating with a profile

She appeared in magazines, made headlines and hit the airwaves every day, so it’s no surprise the star has a place in the hearts of Kiwis. But what was it like dating as a Kiwi celebrity?

“It was funny,” Harding says hesitantly. “No, I dunno. Like, some people would know and some people wouldn’t. But I would kind of probably have my guard up in a little bit, because I’d be like, ‘Hmm, do they just want a story?’ So when the radio comes on they can be like, ‘Oh, I hooked up with that chick’.”

Ultimately, the star didn’t end up marrying someone who listened to her on the radio.

“I was so stoked to meet BJ because literally he, like, wasn’t on Instagram. You know, he was from the farm and he just wasn’t phased by all of that stuff, so it was pretty, pretty refreshing.”

That Vegas wedding

Harding and Sunshine Coast DJ Michael Batty made headlines in 2015 when they sensationally married at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas. Now, looking back, the star laughs.

“Okay, so it was not actually legally done, even though it seemed like it was legally done,” she laughs. “But it was still pretty wild considering that was a boyfriend of mine and was like, [we were] not super, super-serious at the time - well, we were like ‘ish’, but um, [it was] just a bit of fun. But yeah, pretty wild.”

“I mean, Vegas is just a whole other experience,” she says, before admitting she wouldn’t do it again.

From radio to podcasting

Harding was brilliant on radio - fans loved her and broadcasters loved her even more, but recent years have seen her pivot. Thankfully, fans still get to hear her words of wisdom and cheeky banter on her podcast, The PJ Podcast. Talking about her transition from live radio to podcasting, Harding admits it’s been “interesting”.

“It’s definitely been like, an experimental ground, I guess, and kind of perfect for where I’ve been at in my life,” she says, explaining how she took a step back from her radio career in Australia to come home but didn’t want to get completely out of the game.

“I kind of just needed a bit of a rest. [I’ve] kind of been putting myself on ice - and I don’t know if that’s the right phrase, but the beauty of podcasting is that it’s so flexible.”

Despite the multiple benefits that come with podcasting, it has still been an adjustment for the star, who is used to not only being in a proper studio, but also around a lot of people.

“I have found it probably kind of limiting and a little bit isolating.” she says.

For more from PJ Harding and to hear about her podcasting career, long-distance love story and motherhood, listen to the full episode of It’s a Date.

It’s a Date is an NZ Herald podcast, with new episodes coming out every Thursday.

You can follow the podcast at iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.