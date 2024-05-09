Justin and Hailey Bieber have announced they are expecting. Photo / Instagram @haileybieber

Baby, baby, baby oh! The Biebers are expanding their family.

After months of speculation, Justin and Hailey Bieber took to Instagram this morning, revealing the rumours are true; they are set to welcome their first child.

Posting a short captionless video to the social media platform, Hailey was dressed in a lace skin-tight gown as the pair appeared to renew their vows. The camera then zooms in on Hailey’s belly revealing a baby bump.

Other images in the carousel show Hailey posing in a lace white dress, showing off her bump as Justin takes a photo of her.

More to come...